Blue Dream Melody Enters Service in China

The Blue Dream Melody has launched service for Blue Dream Cruises in China.

After spending two months in a local shipyard, the former AIDAvita welcomed its first guests in late May.

Now sailing from Shanghai, the 1,270-guest vessel is offering four- to seven-night cruises to destinations in Japan and South Korea.

Before entering into service, the Blue Dream Melody underwent a major refurbishment at the Zhoushan COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry shipyard.

According to the facility, the project included general maintenance and an overall ship renovation, along with equipment and facility upgrades.

The Blue Dream Melody also received a shore power connection and underwent mandatory class inspections.

The hotel modifications primarily focused on the renovation of 35 staterooms, as well as the replacement of carpets and floors throughout the ship, the shipyard added.

Previously operated by AIDA Cruises, the ship also saw upgrades to its theater, the replacement of galley equipment, and the installation of large screens on its pool deck.

New hull art was also created at the bow of the ship. According to the shipyard, the livery uses 14 colors and took 16 hours to complete.

The drydock involved a total of 400 staff members from different parts of the world, making it the largest cruise project ever carried out at the Zhoushan COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry shipyard.

During the refit, the Blue Dream Melody was prepared to offer Blue Dream Cruises’ Lifestyle of Health and Sustainability (LOHAS) concept.

According to the company, the product focuses on community life and promotes Chinese culture and values.

After being laid up in Northern Europe for several years, the Blue Dream Melody was acquired from Beta Marine in February 2024.

In addition to offering four- to seven-night cruises to neighboring countries, the ship is also set to offer longer 14- to 33-night cruises to Southeast Asia and the Far East.