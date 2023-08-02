Ocean Majesty to House Asylum Seekers in Amsterdam

The Ocean Majesty will serve as floating accommodations for asylum seekers in the Netherlands.

According to reports in the Dutch media, the veteran cruise ship will serve as home to up to 300 people through the end of 2024.

Her current cruise season has been cancelled in favor of the housing charter.

During this time, the Ocean Majesty will remain docked in Velsen, a port located around 30 kilometers west of Netherland’s capital Amsterdam.

According to InfoMigrants, the Dutch authorities decided to use a cruise ship due to a wider housing shortage in the country.

In addition to the Ocean Majesty, a second passenger vessel is being used as accommodation for migrants and asylum seekers. Previously docked in Velsen, the cruise ferry Silva Europe was recently moved to Rotterdam with over 1,200 people onboard.

In 2022, the Volendam was also chartered by the City of Rotterdam. Performing a similar role, the Holland America Line vessel remained docked at the city for over six months.

Owned by Majestic International Cruises, the Ocean Majesty was sailing a summer program in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Chartered to Hansa Touristik, the 450-guest vessel was scheduled to offer a series of cruises aimed at the German market through late October.

One of the oldest active cruise ships, the Majesty originally entered service in 1966. Initially designed as a cruise ferry, the vessel was converted into a full-time cruise ship in the early 1990s.

According to Majestic International, the ship was rebuilt to “extremely high standards,” and currently offers different public areas, such as five bars and lounges, a main dining room, a cinema, a pool deck, and a library.

Usually operated under charters agreements, the 10,400-ton ship also sailed for several brands in the past, including Page & Moy, Epirotiki Line, Itaka Travel, and others.