Margaritaville at Sea Islander Celebrates First Year of Service

Margaritaville at Sea is celebrating the first year of service of its flagship, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

According to a social media update, the 86,000-ton vessel welcomed the brand’s first guests on June 14, 2024.

“In the 365 days since, guests have made memories to last a lifetime – and we thank you for making them with us,” Margaritaville at Sea said.

As the second ship to sail for the company, the Islander also marked Margaritaville’s debut in a new homeport: Tampa.

Sailing roundtrip from Florida’s Gulf Coast, the vessel offers a series of four- to seven-night cruises to destinations in the Western Caribbean.

In addition to ports in Mexico, Jamaica, Belize, Honduras and the Cayman Islands, the itineraries also include visits to Margaritaville’s hometown of Key West.

Starting in 2026, the 2,100-guest ship is also scheduled to offer longer cruises to additional destinations in the Southern and Western Caribbean.

The new itineraries are highlighted by visits to Aruba, Curaçao and Montego Bay, as well as stops in New Orleans.

Originally built for Costa Cruises as the Costa Atlantica, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander underwent a major refurbishment in Northern Ireland before entering service for the company.

As part of the project, the 1999-built vessel saw the addition of new public areas and features, including Margaritaville’s traditional venues, such as the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the Five-O-Clock Somewhere Bar.

The Islander also introduced a new and fresh look inspired by the company’s island-inspired design and feel.

Continuing its expansion, Margaritaville at Sea is set to welcome a third ship to its fleet after buying the Costa Fortuna.

Currently in service for Costa Cruises, the 2003-built ship is also set to undergo a significant refit before welcoming its first guests in late 2026.

According to the company, the 2,720-passenger vessel is scheduled to sail from a third, yet-to-be-revealed homeport.