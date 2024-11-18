Margaritaville at Sea Introduces New Destinations and Black Friday Savings

Margaritaville at Sea announced the addition of four new destinations aboard the Islander, set to sail from Port Tampa Bay starting January 2026.

The new itineraries include Aruba, Curaçao, Montego Bay and New Orleans.

In addition is a new 10-day sailing featuring Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curaçao and Ocho Rios.

To celebrate, the cruise line is offering a Black Friday promotion with up to 60 percent off all sailings aboard Islander and Paradise (Port of Palm Beach) through 2026.

“We’re very happy to add four more popular ports of call, along with a Black Friday offer that makes it easier than ever for our guests to discover exciting new adventures with us,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “Whether they’re dreaming of relaxing on pristine beaches, exploring exotic cities, or discovering tropical hideaways, we now have a cruise option ready for everyone.”

Running through November 30, the Black Friday offer includes: