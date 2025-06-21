Costa Cruises Reveals 2026-27 Deployment

Costa Cruises’ sailings for the 2026-27 season are open for booking on the company’s international websites.

After announcing the sale of the Costa Fortuna, the company will operate an eight-ship fleet on itineraries to South America, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and the Middle East.

Costa will also offer two world voyages, including a new itinerary that will sail from Japan to Argentina in October 2026.

Marking Costa Serena’s return to the Western Hemisphere, the 65-night voyage departs from Tokyo and includes visits to 24 destinations before arriving in Buenos Aires.

Costa is also offering a traditional circumnavigation world voyage onboard the Costa Deliziosa, which departs from ports in Italy, Spain and France in November 2026.

Most of the company’s capacity will be concentrated in South America and the Caribbean, with two ships sailing in each destination.

After concluding its world voyage, the Costa Serena joins the Costa Diadema for regular itineraries in South America.

The vessels are expected to offer itineraries departing from Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay starting in late 2026.

The Costa Favolosa and the Costa Fascinosa will be in the Caribbean during the season for seven-night cruises departing from the Dominican Republic and Martinique.

Costa Cruises is also offering itineraries in the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands, with the Costa Toscana operating weeklong cruises to Italy, France, Spain and Tunisia.

The Costa Pacifica ends its 2026 in the Western Mediterranean before repositioning to the Canaries in early 2027.

After offering a repositioning voyage that sails around the African continent, the Costa Smeralda is set to spend the 2026-27 winter in the Middle East.

The LNG-powered vessel offers seven-night cruises to destinations in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman departing from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Currently in service for Costa in Europe, the Costa Fortuna will be delivered to Margaritaville at Sea in September 2026.