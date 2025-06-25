Carnival Gears Up Destination Strategy

During Carnival Corporation’s second quarter earnings call, CEO Josh Weinstein said that the company is counting down the days to the opening of Celebration Key, which is now less than a month away.

“We are gearing up to deliver even more fantastic experiences for Carnival guests than ever before,” Weinstein added.

“It’s gratifying to see that already, Celebration Key is consistently ranked among the most searched cruise destinations on Google, and it hasn’t even opened yet,” he said.

“Once complete, we’ll be augmenting our marketing materials with live footage and imagery from this destination. Word of mouth from over 2 million guests annually will amplify our share of voice.”

According to Weinstein, the company is on track for the mid-2026 opening of an expansion at Relax Away Half Moon Cay, which is ranked among the best private islands in the Caribbean.

Weinstein said that the island “invites guests to enjoy an idyllic beach day full of white sand, turquoise waters, refreshing ocean breezes, delicious food, tropical drinks and opportunities galore to do exactly as its new name invites you to do: relax.”

“We’ve shaped many itineraries that combine these perfectly paired destinations to provide our guests with both the ultimate and the idyllic beach days, all on one vacation,” he added.

Weinstein also pointed to the expansion and enhancement of Mahogany Bay in Roatan, Honduras, another highly rated destination in the Caribbean.

Upgrades will include a large pool with a swim-up bar, a new private beach club and an expansion of the beach line. The destination will be renamed Isla Tropical.

Weinstein said that the island, along with Celebration Cay and Relax Away Half Moon Cay, will be the pinnacle of Carnival’s seven Caribbean gems marketed as the Paradise Collection.

“It is no accident that this is central to our destination strategy. Our seven Caribbean Gems collectively provide miles upon miles of some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,” he added.