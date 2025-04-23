Carnival Corp’s Mahogany Bay to Get New Name as Part of Expansion Project

Carnival Corporation’s exclusive destination in Roatán, Honduras, is getting a new name as part of a major expansion project.

According to Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy, the port will be renamed Isla Tropicale and get new features in 2026.

“I’m excited to say that we are making investments in this destination to expand and create new experiences for our guests,” she said during Carnival’s Innovation Itinerary media briefing held earlier this month.

New features set to be added include a new pool with a swim-up bar and a peninsula with cabanas and plush loungers.

In addition to getting a new logo to capture its vibe and natural wonders, Isla Tropicale will also offer a new beach club, Duffy continued.

The destination spans 24 acres and can welcome up to 9,000 passengers at a time. A two-berth pier accommodates Excel- and Vista-class ships.

“We have restaurants, bars and retail outlets, as well as a 48-seat sky ride that takes passengers to the beach,” Duffy said, noting that the destination also offers beach-view cabanas.

As Mahogany Bay, the port opened in 2009 and has welcomed roughly 7.5 million visitors over the years.

Duffy also highlighted the company’s portfolio of private destinations across the Caribbean, which are now being marketed as “Paradise Collection by Carnival.”

“Carnival Corporation has the largest collection of exclusive destinations across the Caribbean and Mexico, and Carnival Cruise Line is the main year-round operator in these,” Duffy said.

The brand brought over seven million guests to the ports, she continued, while 70 percent of Carnival’s itineraries for 2026 will include visits to at least one of these exclusive destinations.

The collection currently includes six ports, such as Puerta Maya in Mexico, Mahogany Bay in Honduras, Grand Turk in Turks and Caicos, and Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic.

Carnival Corporation also operates two private destinations in the Bahamas: Princess Cays and RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay.

Set to open in Grand Bahama this July, Celebration Key is set to become the newest destination in the portfolio.

“We are really excited about Celebration Key. It’s a $600 million investment, which will be able to accommodate four ships with support for 13,000 passengers per day in phase one,” Duffy said.