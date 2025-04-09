Carnival Unveils Exclusive Destinations Under Paradise Collection by Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that it is enhancing and marketing destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico that will fall under its new Paradise Collection by Carnival.

The company said in a press release that it is not just about its new ships but also about the destinations.

The Paradise Collection by Carnival destinations include:

Celebration Key

Carnival said that Celebration Key will open in July.

According to the company, 20 Carnival ships from 10 U.S. homeports on more than 1,400 sailings are open for sale and will visit Celebration Key through 2027, with more to come.

RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay

The line recently announced the expansion of RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, which included the addition of a pier that can support Excel class and Project Ace ships. The destination’s enhancements will continue through the end of the year and begin to see completion in summer 2026.

The company added that the destination’s expansion is focused on unlocking the beach paradise while preserving the beach and natural beauty of the island.

Mahogany Bay

Coming in 2026, Carnival’s destination in Roatan, Honduras, will be renamed Isla Tropicale (pictured above) and expanded to include a pool with a swim-up bar and cabanas. Future enhancements will also include an expanded beach and a beach club.