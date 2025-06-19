Holland America: Half Moon Cay Is Asset Against Overcrowding

Half Moon Cay is an important asset in Holland America Line’s new “Refreshingly Free” campaign, which debuted earlier this month.

To highlight Holland America’s product, the new marketing strategy focuses on assets that the company doesn’t possess, including rollercoasters and water parks found on mega ships.

In order to differentiate itself, the company aims to focus on what makes it unique, including its mid-sized vessels and Half Moon Cay.

According to Chief Marketing Officer Kacy Cole, the private island in the Bahamas contrasts with other congested destinations in the Caribbean, showcasing the company’s differentiation.

“There’s a lot of overcrowded beaches, and one of the things that we can bring is Half Moon Cay,” she said.

“We were awarded the number one private island for 20 years in a row, and we have new enhancements coming over the next few years,” she said.

“That’s a place where you’ve got space to stretch out and enjoy and not be too packed in,” Cole continued.

In addition to Holland America ships, Half Moon Cay also welcomed vessels from sister brand Carnival Cruise Line.

Set to be renamed RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay, the island will soon see a significant investment with the construction of a new pier.

The two-berth infrastructure will be able to accommodate Carnival’s Excel class ships, which are the largest in the company’s fleet.

Carnival Corporation is also investing in developing the north side of the island with a new arrival plaza, as well as two lunch venues and a variety of island-themed bars.

RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay will also get a new tram service, along with updates to the south side of the island.

Currently in use, the area will see a Bahamian touch-up, a new beach club, an updated lunch venue and renovated facilities.

Lounging areas will also be expanded, while cabanas will be added and a new shore excursion pier will be developed.