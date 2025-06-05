Holland America Launches New Refreshingly Free Campaign

Holland America Line is launching a new marketing campaign for its Caribbean cruises that focuses on differentiation.

In a press release, the company said that it’s “celebrated for award-winning service, world-class dining, exceptional itineraries and perfectly sized ships.”

The “Refreshingly Free” campaign is reportedly focusing on the unexpected: the qualities that Holland America doesn’t possess.

“Refreshingly Free” highlights what the cruise line has never been in the Caribbean: oversized ships, amusement parks at sea, bland buffets, as well as overcrowded beaches and decks.

“Instead, guests enjoy the art of leisurely travel that enables them to relax and connect to the world and each other on a fleet of perfectly sized ships,” Holland America said.

In addition to the campaign, the company also announced an offer that includes up to 40 percent off for select sailings in the Caribbean.

“For more than 150 years, Holland America Line has elevated travel by sea, and now we’re excited to spotlight what makes our brand so different in the Caribbean: the elements on board and ashore that truly set us apart for guests who seek an alternative to amusement parks and overcrowded spaces,” said the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kacy Cole.

“We’re creating experiences too good to hurry through that reflect exactly what our guests want and what they’re happy to leave behind.”

The new campaign juxtaposes more typical Caribbean cruise experiences with those of Holland America Line:

Refreshingly Free of Amusement Parks highlights the company’s ships, which are said to offer guests the “ultimate space to relax, unwind and connect with each other,” along with the cruise line’s new signature poolside experiences.

Refreshingly Free of Bland Buffets features Holland America Line’s culinary experience, described as rooted in the regional flavors of its Destination Dining program and in its Global Fresh Fish Program, which brings locally sourced fish from port to plate within 48 hours.

Refreshingly Free of Overcrowded Beaches highlights private island RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay, which the company describes as a “secluded paradise known for its pristine beauty and white-sand beaches.”

‘Travel By Sea’ Promotion

In addition to the “Refreshingly Free” campaign, Holland America also announced the “Travel by Sea” promotion, which offers up to 40 percent discounts on cruise fares for sailings across the world.

Running from June 5 through July 31, 2025, the promotion also features free prepaid crew appreciation, free fares for kids and 50 percent reduced deposits.

Travel By Sea is available on select departures from Fall 2025 through Spring 2026 and includes cruises ranging from one to 56 days to a variety of Holland America Line’s global destinations.

Sailings include tropical getaways to the Caribbean, Mexico, Panama Canal and Holiday cruises, as well as itineraries to Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, South America, Antarctica and the Pacific Coast.