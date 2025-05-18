Regent to Undergo Fleet Renewal

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will see significant fleet updates starting in late 2025, which include the addition of new vessels, refurbishment of existing ships and the retirement of the Seven Seas Navigator.

According to data from the latest edition of the Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index, the changes will result in roughly a four-year drop in the fleet’s average age.

Currently set at 15 years, the average age of the brand’s six vessels will drop to approximately 11 years old by the end of 2026.

CIN data also points to a significant increase in the average capacity of the company’s ships, going from just short of 690 guests to 750 passengers.

Currently the oldest vessel in service for the ultra-luxury brand, which is part of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ lineup, the Seven Seas Navigator will leave the fleet in late 2026.

As part of a long-term charter agreement, the 1999-built ship will be handed over to Crescent Seas, a luxury residential cruising startup launched earlier this year.

Starting in late 2025, Regent is also investing in major refurbishments for two of its existing ships: the Seven Seas Mariner and the Seven Seas Voyager.

According to the company, the vessels will undergo extensive renovations, including a full refresh of their suites and staterooms.

Set to be completed by spring 2026, the multi-million-dollar refurbishment program is aimed at bringing the vessels to the same design standards as the Explorer-class ships.

Other updates being carried out include the creation of an enhanced Pool Grill, as well as general upgrades to public areas and facilities.

In addition to operating three Explorer-class ships, Regent Seven Seas will take delivery of two new 850-guest vessels from Fincantieri in the near future.

Introducing a new ship design, the Seven Seas Prestige will debut in 2026. A sister vessel is set to follow in 2029. Further details about the 77,000-ton ships are yet to be announced by the company.