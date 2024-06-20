Regent Seven Seas Announces Seven Seas Prestige for 2026

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is adding a new ship class to its fleet.

According to the company, the first vessel in the series will be named Seven Seas Prestige and is set to debut in 2026.

Set to be followed by a second ship in 2029, the 77,000-ton vessel will be able to host up to 850 guests, Regent added.

The company also unveiled new exterior images and a video of the vessel, which will be built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

Following the Explorer Class, the new ship design is the first to be introduced by Regent Seven Seas in over ten years.

“This is a truly historic moment for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as we name the next ship to join The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet as the Seven Seas Prestige and reveal her sleek exterior design,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“The Seven Seas Prestige, debuting in 2026, continues our legacy of revolutionizing ultra-luxury travel as she will transcend luxury in every way. This incredible new ship will be the epitome of timeless elegance, exemplifying Regent’s commitment to excellence, which is reflected in every aspect of her elevated design and exuding an ambiance of sophistication and refinement.”

According to Regent, the Seven Seas Prestige will offer one of the highest passenger-to-space ratios in the cruise industry, with “beautifully appointed suites,” as well as “thoughtfully designed public areas.”

The new ship class will also introduce brand new accommodation categories, including a reimagining of the Regent Suite, plus new dining experiences, all of which will be revealed at a later date.

“Unrivaled Space at Sea is a key pillar for Regent and a primary desire for luxury travelers. The Seven Seas Prestige was designed with this in mind, maintaining the intimate and luxurious service our guests love while also providing even more space throughout the ship, allowing for new suite categories and new experiences,” DeMarco added.

Regent Seven Seas last introduced a new ship class in 2013 with the Explorer Class. The series includes the 2016-built Seven Seas Explorer, the 2020-built Seven Seas Splendor and the 2023-built Seven Seas Grandeur.

The luxury brand, which is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, also operates the 1999-built Seven Seas Navigator, the 2001-built Seven Seas Mariner and the 2003-built Seven Seas Voyager.