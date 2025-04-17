Regent Reveals Multi-Million-Dollar Refit for Mariner and Voyager

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today revealed plans for extensive renovations onboard the Seven Seas Mariner and the Seven Seas Voyager.

According to the company, the multi-million-dollar refurbishments are part of its “Pursuit of Perfection” commitment.

The initiative is described as a commitment to “exceeding guest expectations in every possible way, from culinary innovations to luxurious ship upgrades.”

The planned refurbishments, which are set to take place in late 2025 and spring 2026, respectively, will bring elements from the company’s Explorer-class ships to the Mariner and the Voyager.

According to Regent, following the upgrades, guests will experience a consistent look and feel across the Regent fleet.

The investment is set to transform the two ships with refreshed suites and upgraded public spaces, the company added.

The projects are highlighted by the creation of an enhanced Pool Grill, which will feature a new wood-fired pizzeria concept for al fresco dining.

Featuring design-led choices that prioritize the highest standards of comfort, the suites will offer an elegant and modern look following the refit, Regent continued.

“We are excited to upgrade the Seven Seas Mariner and the Seven Seas Voyager as we continue in our Pursuit of Perfection, elevating the standard of ultra-luxury cruising,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“Following the resounding success of our Explorer-Class ships and in preparation to welcome our Prestige-Class ships, enhancing the Seven Seas Mariner and the Seven Seas Voyager is the natural next step as we move into an exciting new era for the brand,” he added.

The refurbishment for the Seven Seas Mariner will begin when it enters drydock in Marseille on November 3, 2025.

Following the project, the vessel is set to resume service in late November for a trans-Atlantic crossing to Miami, which will be followed by a series of cruises to the Caribbean, as well as Regent’s 2026 World Cruise.

The Seven Seas Voyager enters drydock on April 26, 2026 for a month-long shipyard stay. After the refit, the vessel is set to embark on a series of cruises in the Mediterranean before repositioning to Northern Europe and the British Isles.