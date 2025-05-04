MSC Removes Visits to Geiranger from Euribia Itineraries

MSC Cruises is removing a series of visits to Geiranger from the itineraries of the MSC Euribia that are set to depart in May 2025.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the change is related to safety concerns in the Norwegian fjord.

“Your original itinerary included a brief stop in Hellesylt to disembark guests for MSC shore excursions before continuing to Geiranger, where most of our guests disembark,” MSC said.

“However, due to safety concerns regarding the unpredictable natural and weather conditions currently affecting the region, including the risk of avalanches, we have decided to cancel the stop in Geiranger,” the company added.

As a result, instead of visiting Geiranger, the revised itinerary of the MSC Euribia will now include a full-day call at Hellesylt.

Sailing from the ports of Kiel and Copenhagen, the ship’s seven-night cruises also include visits to other destinations ports in Norway including Flåm, Ålesund and Molde.

Sailings no longer visiting Geiranger include the cruises scheduled to depart on May 3, May 10 and May 17, 2025.

“Your safety and well-being are our top priorities, and we are committed to ensuring you have a wonderful and memorable day on land,” MSC Cruises said.

“We understand that you spent time planning your perfect cruise, and we sincerely apologize for any disappointment this may cause.”

According to the company, new and enhanced shore excursions in Hellesylt were added to the affected cruises.

Guests who had pre-paid tours booked for Geiranger will be offered the opportunity to select other shore excursions.

Alternatively, passengers will be able to cancel their reservations for full refunds while onboard, MSC added.

After offering its first-ever winter season in the Middle East, the MSC Euribia is currently on its way to Northern Europe.

Sailing with no guests onboard, the LNG-powered vessel is repositioning to the region via Africa and the Atlantic.