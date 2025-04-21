MSC Musica and MSC Euribia Return to Europe

Two MSC Cruises ships are returning to Europe with no guests onboard after their winter seasons in Africa and the Middle East.

The MSC Musica was the first ship to embark on a repositioning voyage with only crew members onboard.

After completing a winter deployment in South Africa, the 2006-built ship sailed from Cape Town in late March.

Following a technical call in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the vessel recently arrived back in Genoa, Italy, on April 16, 2025.

On the same day, the Musica kicked off its summer deployment, which includes ten-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean and the Atlantic.

Sailing to Italy, France, Spain and Portugal, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Genoa, Olbia, Marseille, Minorca, Málaga, Alicante, Cádiz and Lisbon.

Following its winter season in the Arabian Gulf, the MSC Euribia is also returning to Europe with no guests onboard.

As one of the largest ships in the MSC Cruises fleet, the 4,888-guest vessel sailed from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on April 5, 2025.

After ten days at sea, the LNG-powered ship arrived in South Africa for a technical call in Durban before continuing to St. Cruz de Tenerife, Spain.

Set to spend the upcoming summer season in Northern Europe, the MSC Euribia is set to welcome guests back in Kiel, Germany, on May 3, 2025.

On that day, the 2023-built ship kicks off a series of seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords, Spain and Denmark.

Set to be offered through early October, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Kiel, Copenhagen, Flåm, Nordfjordeid and Ålesund.

Some of the sailings are also set to visit other destinations in Norway, including Geiranger, Molde and Hellesylt.

Both ships were previously scheduled to offer repositioning cruises on their way back to Europe. The trips, however, were cancelled in late 2024 due to security concerns in the Red Sea area.