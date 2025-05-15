May Update: Key Cruise Ship Drydocks

Cruise Industry News looks into some of the key drydocks projects taking place in May, which include routine maintenance, refurbishment initiatives and more.
Norwegian Epic
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Tonnage: 150,000
Year built: 2010
Drydock Timing: Apr. 16 to May 8, 2025
Shipyard: Chantier Naval de Marseille (Marseille, France)
The Norwegian Epic underwent a major refurbishment in France before kicking off its summer season in Europe.
After crossing the Atlantic in early April, the ship entered a drydock of the Chantier Naval de Marseille to undergo technical work, as well as enhancements that included a new hot tub and a refreshed Kids’ Aqua Park.
The Norwegian Epic also saw the addition of eight new cabins before welcoming guests back on May 8 for a series of ten- and 11-night cruises to the Mediterranean and the Greek Isles.
Pride of America
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Tonnage: 70,000
Year built: 2005
Drydock Timing: May 3 to May 31, 2025
Shipyard: Vigor (Portland, United States)
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America is presently at a drydock at the Vigor shipyard in Portland for a significant refit.
According to the company, the 2005-built vessel is getting a new Starbucks in its atrium, in addition to a new pickleball court and new youth clubs. Other changes include the addition of 12 new balcony suites and three new inside staterooms.
Upon the completion of the work, the Pride of America is set to resume its regular schedule of seven-night cruises in Hawaii in late May.
Brilliance of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity: 2,148 guests
Tonnage: 90,000
Year built: 2002
Drydock Timing: Apr. 21 to May 16, 2025
Shipyard: Chantier Naval de Marseille (Marseille, France)
After crossing the Atlantic in April, the Brilliance of the Seas is presently undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Chantier Naval de Marseille in France.
The Royal Caribbean International vessel is set to undergo routine maintenance as well as technical work before resuming service on May 16.
Set to spend the upcoming summer season in Europe, the vessel welcomes guests back for a seven-night cruise to the Mediterranean that sails to destinations in Italy, Greece and Turkey.
Carnival Valor
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Tonnage: 110,000
Year built: 2004
Drydock Timing: May 10 to Jun. 11, 2025
Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)
Carnival Cruise Line’s Valor recently arrived at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain, for a routine drydock.
The 110,000-ton ship is currently undergoing routine maintenance, in addition to class inspections and general upkeep before resuming service on June 11, 2025.
After offering a repositioning cruise back to North America, the Carnival Valor is set to resume its regular schedule of cruises to the Western Caribbean out of New Orleans in late June.
Fram
Cruise Line: HX Expeditions
Capacity: 250 guests
Tonnage: 12,700
Year built: 2007
Drydock Timing: Apr. 21 to May 26, 2025
Shipyard: Astibal (Balboa, Panama)
HX Expeditions’ Fram is currently undergoing a drydock refurbishment at the Astibal shipyard in Balboa, Panama.
According to the company, the 250-guest vessel is getting various enhancements to its guest accommodations, public areas and crew facilities, including the addition of a new Science Center and dining upgrades.
The Fram is set to welcome guests back in late May ahead of a summer season offering expeditions in the Arctic.