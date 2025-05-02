Norwegian’s Pride of America to Introduce Upgrades

The Pride of America will see a number of upgrades during its upcoming drydock, Norwegian Cruise Line said in a press release.

According to the company, the ship will undergo enhancements during a shipyard stay on the West Coast scheduled for May 3 to May 31, 2025.

Upgrades include the addition of a new Starbucks location within The Capitol Atrium on Deck 5, as well as more accommodation choices.

The vessel will also offer pickleball within the existing sports court, in addition to new youth clubs.

According to Norwegian, the Pride of America will offer more for guests to do onboard, as well as renovated venues and staterooms.

Splash Academy, NCL’s youth club for children ages three to 12, and Entourage, the teen club, will be relocated to Deck 6, which was previously occupied by the S/S America Library, Internet Café, and Chapel, Norwegian said.

The vessel will receive a new library and card room in the area once occupied by the Shuffles Card Room.

Other changes include the addition of 12 new club balcony suites and three inside staterooms on Deck 12.

Upon completion of its nearly three-week drydock, the Pride of America returns to Honolulu on May 31, 2025, to offer inter-island cruises in Hawaii.

With departures 52 weeks out of the year, the seven-night itinerary provides guests nearly 100 hours of port time, Norwegian said.

The cruise is highlighted by overnight stays in Maui and Kauai.

In related news, the Norwegian Epic is currently undergoing a drydock. The ship is also set to debut new enhancements ahead of its summer deployment in the Mediterranean.

Two other Norwegian ships underwent drydocks earlier this year, the Norwegian Bliss and the Norwegian Breakaway.

The ships introduced new features, including Horizon Park, an outdoor area with 360° ocean views and a stage for live music.