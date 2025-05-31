Disney Wonder Returns to Alaska for Summer Season

The Disney Wonder recently arrived back in Vancouver, Canada, to kick off its 2025 summer season in Alaska.

After completing a spring deployment on the West Coast, the 1999-built ship returned to its homeport in British Columbia on May 12, 2025.

Sailing roundtrip cruises from Canada Place, the Disney Wonder is now offering five- to nine-night cruises that visit Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.

Some of the sailings also feature visits to additional ports, such as Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Victoria.

Upon completing its summer season in Alaska, the Disney Wonder is scheduled to return to the South Pacific for cruises in Australia.

Before arriving in Sydney in late October, the 1,750-guest ship offers repositioning cruises that sail to Hawaii, American Samoa, Fiji and New Caledonia.

Disney Cruise Line’s summer deployment for 2025 also includes itineraries in Europe, North America and the Caribbean.

While the Disney Fantasy made its debut in Europe earlier this month, four other ships are currently sailing from U.S. ports.

After entering service in late 2024, the Disney Treasure continues to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

The Disney Wish and the Disney Magic are also operating out of Disney’s homeport near Orlando, while the Disney Dream is offering short cruises from Fort Lauderdale.

Itineraries are highlighted by visits to the company’s private island destinations in the Bahamas: Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Disney is now getting ready to welcome two new ships to its fleet later this year, the Disney Destiny and the Disney Adventure.

Both new vessels are currently in the final stages of construction at shipyards in Germany.

While the Destiny is set to join the company’s fleet in the Caribbean, the Adventure marks the brand’s debut in Southeast Asia with cruises from Singapore.