Disney Fantasy Kicks Off First Season in Europe

The Disney Fantasy recently kicked off its summer season in Europe after crossing the Atlantic earlier this month.

Sailing in the region for the first time, the Disney Cruise Line ship is set to offer a series of cruises in the Mediterranean before repositioning to Northern Europe.

The deployment features departures from Barcelona and Civitavecchia for seven- to 12-night cruises to Italy, France, Spain and Malta.

Before embarking on a repositioning cruise to Southampton, the Disney Fantasy is also scheduled to sail to the Greek Islands, visiting Santorini, Rhodes, Mykonos, Chania and more.

In late July, the 128,000-ton ship arrives in the United Kingdom for itineraries to Western Europe, Scandinavia and the British Isles.

The three- to eight-night cruises are highlighted by visits to the Norwegian Fjords, with calls to Ålesund, Olden, Stavanger and Kristiansand.

Other ports of call set to be visited include Cherbourg and La Rochelle in France, as well as Copenhagen in Denmark and Liverpool in England.

The season in Northern Europe continues through early October, when the Disney Fantasy is set to undergo a month-long drydock.

In addition to technical maintenance and class work, the 2,500-guest ship is expected to undergo updates to public areas and cabins before embarking on a trans-Atlantic crossing back to North America.

The 13-night repositioning voyage sails from Southampton in early November and includes visits to destinations in Spain and Portugal.

Upon arriving in Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy kicks off its 2025-26 winter season in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The ship’s schedule features a series of four- and five-night cruises that sail to both of Disney Cruise Line’s private island destinations: Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay.

As a sister to the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and entered service in 2012.