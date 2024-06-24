Disney Cruise Line 2025-26 Deployment Breakdown

Disney Cruise Line’s winter 2025-26 program will have ships based in North America sailing to the Caribbean, Bahamas and Mexico, plus a third season in Australia/New Zealand.

After entering service in late 2024, the new Disney Treasure will be joined by the Disney Wish and the Disney Fantasy in Port Canaveral.

In addition to itineraries from San Juan and Galveston onboard the Disney Magic, the company will also offer cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale onboard the Disney Dream.

Down Under, the Disney Wonder will spend a third season in Australia and New Zealand before heading to San Diego in March 2026.

Cruise Industry News has examined the company’s recently announced plans for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Bahamas from Port Canaveral

Disney Treasure

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2024

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Caribbean and the Bahamas

Season: October 2025 to May 2026

The Disney Treasure will offer seven-night cruises to the Caribbean that depart from Disney’s cruise terminal in Port Canaveral.

Additionally, the itineraries include visits to the company’s private island destination, Castaway Cay, and sail to various destinations in both the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

Disney Wish

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2022

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three to five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas

Season: October 2025 to May 2026

After debuting in mid-2022, the Disney Wish will continue to offer short cruises to the Bahamas throughout the winter of 2025-26.

According to Disney Cruise Line, the ship’s itineraries, which range from three to five nights, include stops at both of the company’s private island destinations in the area: Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Disney Fantasy

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2012

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: Three to five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas

Season: October 2025 to May 2026

The Disney Fantasy is also scheduled to sail short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Disney’s main homeport in Port Canaveral.

Offering three- to five-night itineraries, the 2012-built vessel will visit both Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Caribbean and Bahamas from Fort Lauderdale

Disney Dream

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Built: 2011

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Length: Thee to five nights

Itineraries: Short cruises to the Bahamas

Season: October 2025 to May 2026

The Disney Dream is set to return to Fort Lauderdale for another winter season in 2025-26. Sailing from Port Everglades, the 2011-built ship offers a series of short cruises to the Bahamas.

The three- to five-night itineraries include visits to both Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Mexico from Galveston

Disney Magic

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1998

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Length: Four to seven nights

Itineraries: Mexico and the Western Caribbean

Season: November 2025 to April 2026

The Disney Magic will spend most of the 2025-26 winter offering cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Galveston.

The ship’s program in Texas features four- to seven-night itineraries that visit destinations in Mexico, such as Cozumel and Progreso.

Bahamas and Caribbean from San Juan

Disney Magic

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1998

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Caribbean and the Bahamas

Season: October to November 2025

Before repositioning to Galveston, the Disney Magic will be based in Galveston between October and November 2026.

Sailing from Puerto Rico, the 1,750-guest ship is set to offer week-long cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Mexico and California from San Diego

Disney Wonder

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1999

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Length: Three and four nights

Itineraries: Mexico and California

Season: March to May 2026

Following a season in the South Pacific, the Disney Wonder returns to the West Coast in March 2026 for a series of short cruises.

Ranging from three to four nights, the itineraries are highlighted by visits to destinations in California and Mexico, including Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Australia and New Zealand

Disney Wonder

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Built: 1999

Homeports: Australia and New Zealand

Length: Three to ten nights

Itineraries: Mexico and California

Season: October 2025 to February 2026

The Disney Wonder is returning to the South Pacific for another season of sailing from Australia and New Zealand.

The deployment will extend from October 2025 to February 2026 and will include three- to ten-night cruises to destinations such as Hobart in Australia’s Tasmania and Wellington in New Zealand.