Disney Cruise Line Unveils Late 2025 and Early 2026 Itineraries

Disney Cruise Line announced itineraries sailing from fall 2025 through spring 2026.

The Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, and Disney Dream will frequently visit Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations: Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

In the Bahamas and Caribbean, guests can look forward to the Fantasy, Wish, Magic, Dream and Treasure. With cruises ranging from three to seven nights and sailing from Port Canaveral and Port Everglades, as well as San Juan.

The Magic will also homeport in Galveston for cruises to Mexico, while the Wonder will have a early 2026 program based in San Diego, sailing short cruises following her third season in Australia and New Zealand which runs from October 2025 to February 2026.

Travelers can also look forward to spending holidays at sea, with Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime sailings in September, October, November and December 2025.

Bookings for the fall 2025 and spring 2026 seasons open on June 28.