Disney Cruise Line Reportedly Moving to Year-Round Service in Galveston

Disney Cruise Line could soon be moving to year-round operations in Galveston in 2027, a port executive reported last week.

Speaking at the joint meeting of the City of Galveston and the Board of Trustees of the Galveston Wharves, Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees said that the brand is planning to increase its presence from the Texas homeport.

“Disney is expanding to full-time here in Galveston starting in 2027,” he said while updating the status of the port’s cruise businesses during the meeting.

When asked if Disney would expand its operations with the Disney Magic, Rees said that the company was likely going to bring a larger ship to Texas.

“I don’t know if you remember the news that they bought a ship out of bankruptcy from a cruise line in Europe. It’s a bigger ship, and that’s what they are talking about bringing here, the bigger ship,” he explained, alluding to Disney’s purchase of the former Global Dream.

Currently in the final stages of construction in Europe, the vessel is set to debut in Asia later this year as the Disney Adventure.

It’s also possible that the addition of the Disney Adventure and a series of Disney newbuilds leads to a domino effect of deployment, putting a different Disney ship in Texas year-round.

Disney Cruise Line is currently operating from Galveston on a seasonal basis, with the 1998-built Disney Magic offering short cruises to the Western Caribbean.

For the 2025-26 winter, the vessel is scheduled to return to the port in November, kicking off a series of four- and five-night cruises to Mexico.

The Port of Galveston is currently updating its master plan, which will include investment in cruise terminals and infrastructure.

“The cruise business is expanding exponentially down here in the Western Caribbean, and we are putting a lot of money into it because of that,” Rees said.

He highlighted the arrival of two new cruise lines to the port, with Norwegian and MSC launching multi-year operations.

Norwegian will initially operate out of Galveston seasonally, he said, while MSC launches year-round operations.