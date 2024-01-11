MSC Cruises To Sail from Galveston in November 2025

MSC Cruises will sail from Galveston starting in November of 2025 with the MSC Seascape, according to a company statement.

MSC has opened sales for year-round, week-long sailings from Galveston departing on Sundays to Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico and Isla de Roatan in Honduras. Shore excursions will include tours of the ancient Mayan Ruins, shipwreck snorkeling and glass-bottom boat rides.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said: “This announcement is the latest step in our strategy to continue to grow our U.S footprint. Earlier this year we began operations from our third U.S. home port, New York City, where we now sail year-round, and we are proud to add Galveston to that growing line-up alongside PortMiami and Port Canaveral.

“We are committed to bringing our newest, largest, most innovative ships to the U.S. and are pleased that MSC Seascape will be more easily accessible to guests in central and western parts of the U.S through Galveston, as well as to our guests internationally via the well-connected international airport hub of Houston.”