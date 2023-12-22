Norwegian Winter 2025-26: Viva to Galveston, Escape to New Orleans, More

Norwegian Cruise Line’s newly announced 2025-26 season includes several firsts for company in the Caribbean, with new ships arriving in two homeports.

Currently Norwegian’s newest ship, the Norwegian Viva will homeport in Galveston, Texas, for the first time. From December 2025 through April 2026, the 2023-built vessel follows the footsteps of the Norwegian Prima in offering a series of seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Starting on Dec. 15, 2023, the season features itineraries to Cozumel, and Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; as well as Harvest Caye, NCL’s resort-style destination located in Southern Belize.

On Jan. 10 and Jan. 24, 2026, Norwegian Viva will sail a 14-day Eastern Caribbean itinerary for guests searching for a longer warm-weather escape.

The voyages will visit George Town, Cayman Islands – a first-time visit for the ship – and call to NCL’s private island – Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas; Road Town (Tortola), British Virgin Islands; St. John’s (Antigua), Antigua; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Another highlight of the season will see the Norwegian Escape becoming the first Breakaway-Plus ship homeporting in New Orleans. Between November 2025 and April 2026, the 2015-built ship is set to offer a series of seven-day roundtrip Western Caribbean voyages.

For a similar and extended itinerary option, Norwegian is also offering two 14-day Southern Caribbean cruises on Feb. 1, and Feb. 22, 2026, during which the Norwegian Escape will visit for the first time Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama; and Cartagena, Colombia.

Homeporting for a second season in La Romana, Dominican Republic, the Norwegian Sky is offering travelers a selection of seven, nine and 12-day roundtrip Southern Caribbean itineraries from December 2025 through April 2026.

The itineraries include visits to several ports of call, including Oranjestad, Aruba; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Willemstad, Curaçao; and more.

Of note is the Jan. 5, 2026, nine-day sailing, as the Norwegian Sky will cruise to the southwestern coast of the Dominican Republic to make its debut in Cabo Rojo.