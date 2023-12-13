Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals New Fall and Winter 2025-26 Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced its voyages for the fall and winter 2025-26 season. According to a press release, the program includes itineraries in the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Africa, and more.

“The solid number of bookings this past month is a positive indicator of what to expect early in the new year during wave season, when many of our guests typically book their cruises with us,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“In recent years, we have begun to offer more diverse and longer itinerary options, and this positive momentum is a sure sign that our guests are delighted with our offerings and are looking forward to exploring the world with us. Our new 2025 and 2026 itineraries will bring them more of what they want and more opportunities to enjoy their ideal vacation visiting their dream destination aboard any NCL ship,” he added.

During the newly announced season, Norwegian Cruise Line will sail to 450 destinations across the globe including itineraries in Africa, Asia, South America, the Caribbean and more.

Highlights of the 2025-26 program include several ships making their debut in new destinations, including the Norwegian Sun visiting new ports in Asia for the first time, such as Kyoto (Kobe), Japan; and the new Norwegian Viva homeporting for the first time in Galveston, Texas for a series of Caribbean voyages.

The Norwegian Sun’s season in Asia will kick off in Japan on Nov. 3, 2025, with an 11-day open-jaw sailing starting from Tokyo to Incheon, South Korea, calling to Jeju (Jeju Island), South Korea and Kyoto (Kobe), Japan – both first time visits for the ship – as well as stops in several popular Japanese cities including Nagoya and Osaka.

From December 2025 through March 2026, the ship offers a selection of cruises between 11- and 15-days sailing through Southeast Asia with several embarkation ports for guests to choose from including Singapore; Laem Chabang, Thailand; and Keelung, Taiwan.

The Norwegian Spirit, meanwhile, is scheduled to return to Australia and New Zealand during the 2025-26 season for a series of open-jaw sailings between Sydney and Auckland.

Between December 2025 and March 2026, the vessel offers a1 to 14-day voyages with most itineraries calling to guest favorite ports including Melbourne, Australia; and Napier and Dunedin, New Zealand. Select sailings will also cruise by the New Zealand fjords – the Doubtful Sound, Milford Sound, and Dusky Sound.

Norwegian Cruise Line is also returning to Africa with a series of exotic and port-intensive sailings onboard the Norwegian Dawn starting November 2025 through March 2029. The itineraries feature multiple embarkation ports including Cape Town, South Africa; Port Louis, Mauritius; and Doha, Qatar.

Due to popular demand for more open-jaw voyages to start and end in Cape Town, South Africa and Port Louis, Mauritius, NCL is offering four 12-day sailings calling to the ports of Antsiranana, and Nosy Be, Madagascar, as well as an overnight stay in Richard’s Bay, South Africa, where guests can opt to explore the local wildlife by a safari tour.

Three ships are set to offer itineraries in the Caribbean, including the Norwegian Escape, which will be homeported in New Orleans for the first time; the Norwegian Sky, which is returning to La Romana for a second homeporting season; and the Norwegian Viva, which will debut in Galveston.

In South America, the season begins with a transatlantic crossing onboard the Norwegian Star, which is sailing from Lisbon, Portugal to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Nov. 20, 2025, visiting Portugal, Cape Verde, and several cities in Brazil.

The vessel then offers a series of itineraries to Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, the Falkland Islands and Antarctica.

From October 2025 through April 2026, the Norwegian Jade will offer between 11 and 17-day cruises traversing the Panama Canal.

The itineraries will offer a variety of embarkation and disembarkation ports including Miami; New York City; Tampa, Fla., and for the ship’s first time, Callao, Peru.