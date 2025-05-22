Alma Cruceros Cancels Cruises as Challenges Mount

Alma Cruceros is reportedly cancelling its sailings as the Ocean Victory enters what appears to be a lay-up status at the Spanish port of Málaga.

At least two sailings were recently cancelled, including the cruises that were set to depart on May 11 and May 18, 2025.

According to local sources, the Ocean Victory was recently seized by local authorities at the request of its general agent, Lantimar Group.

Ceuta Actualidad reports that all crew members of the 186-guest ship remain onboard, awaiting further instructions.

A company executive told Cruise Industry News that Alma will release an official statement in the coming days.

Established in Spain in early 2024, Alma Cruceros embarked on its first cruise on April 28, 2025.

Chartering the Ocean Victory from SunStone Ships for summer seasons, the company launched a series of itineraries to the Western Mediterranean and the Canaries.

Most of the planned cruises sail from Málaga and Barcelona, visiting destinations in Spain’s Costa del Sol, Andalucía and Levante regions.

The itineraries also feature visits to Spain’s towns in North Africa, including Ceuta and Melilla, as well as international ports in Corsica and Sardinia.

In addition to a maiden cruise from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Alma completed two sailings in the Mediterranean before suspending operations earlier this month.

As part of SunStone’s Infinity class, the Ocean Victory was built by the CMHI shipyard in China and entered service in 2021.

The 8,000-ton ship was designed for upscale expedition cruising and spent its inaugural season under charter to two operators: Albatros Expeditions and American Queen Voyages.

With AQV entering administration and ceasing operations, the vessel was chartered to Alma for summer seasons starting in 2025.

Albatros is set to continue operating the ship for winter seasons that include a series of expeditions to Antarctica and South America.