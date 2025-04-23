Alma Cruceros Embarks on Maiden Sailing

The Ocean Victory embarked on the maiden voyage of the new Alma Cruceros brand on April 18, 2025.

Sailing from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the 186-guest vessel is now offering an eight-night itinerary to the Canary Islands, Morocco and Spain.

The one-way cruise is set to make visits to Puerto del Rosario, Agadir, Rabat, Tangier and Ceuta before arriving in Málaga for an overnight stay.

The Spanish town will serve as the homeport for most of Alma’s inaugural season, which includes itineraries to a wide range of destinations in Spain, as well as international cruises to Spain and Italy.

According to the company, the cruises focus on the essence of the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, combining history, culture and landscapes.

The deployment is highlighted by visits to destinations in Andalucía, as well as Ceuta and Melilla, two Spanish ports on the North African coast.

Other ports of call set to be visited include Cádiz, Motril and Seville, as well as Almería, Bonanza, Cartagena and Ibiza.

Later in the summer, the Ocean Victory is also scheduled to sail from Barcelona and Tarragona for itineraries to Spain’s Costa Brava, Costa Azul and Balearic Islands.

Alma’s inaugural season includes 16 departures, with five- to eight-night cruises scheduled through October 2025.

Chartered from SunStone ships, the Ocean Victory debuted a new livery for the operation, which includes Alma Cruceros’ logo painted on its hull and funnel.

According to the company, the 8,000-ton ship is now offering a “new way of sailing, where the guest will feel like they are on their own private yacht.”

Alma also said that its product will offer a Mediterranean-inspired product that features a “celebration of the local culture” aimed at Spanish-speaking markets.

The company also offers Mediterranean-inspired culinary experiences, as well as cultural activities and themed experiences.

Part of SunStone’s Infinity class, the Ocean Victory will be operated by Albatros Expeditions in Antarctica during the 2025-26 season.