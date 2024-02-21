American Queen Voyages Files Chapter 11; Auction Asset Date Proposed

American Queen Voyages (AQV) has filed a voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Texas court, proposing a potential March 27 auction date for the company’s assets.

AQV, in its filing, blamed the impact of Covid on its business and government-imposed travel restrictions. It also said repeated attempts to sell the business in 2023 resulted in little interest.

The company said that the lay up costs for its fleet of ships was approximately $300,000 per week.

“Given the significant layup costs, extending the proposed sale process for the AQV Assets therefore entails significant additional layup costs, which also raises the sale proceeds hurdle that the Debtors must clear for any sale to maximize value for the AQV Debtors’ estates,” the company wrote in its chapter 11 filing.

List of Creditors Who Have the 30 Largest Unsecured Claims