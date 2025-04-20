Sun Princess Returns to Europe After Maiden Season in the Caribbean

The new Sun Princess returned to Europe earlier this month after completing its maiden season in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Delivered to Princess Cruises in early 2024, the LNG-powered vessel spent the last few months operating cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale.

As part of its first deployment in the region, the Sun Princess offered a series of seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The itineraries featured visits to a wide range of destinations in both regions, such as Mahogany Bay in Honduras, Cozumel in Mexico, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

Most of the sailings also featured a visit to Princess Cays, Princess Cruises’ private destination in the Bahamas.

Upon completing its schedule in North America and the Caribbean, the Sun Princess embarked on a trans-Atlantic crossing to Europe in late March.

The 14-night repositioning voyage sailed from Port Everglades to Barcelona, visiting additional destinations in Spain, including Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Cartagena and Valencia.

The 4,300-guest vessel is now offering a series of seven- to 21-night cruises in the Mediterranean and Southern Europe.

Sailing from Barcelona, Civitavecchia and Piraeus, the itineraries feature visits to ports of call in Spain, Italy, Greece, France, Montenegro, the UK and more.

As the first ship in Princess’ new Sphere class, the Sun Princess was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Now the largest ship in the company’s fleet, the 175,000-ton vessel offers 30 dining venues and bars, as well as a technologically advanced theater and two-story spa.

Other highlights of the onboard offerings include the largest casino in the brand’s fleet and expanded retail space with over 200 brands.

A second vessel in the series, the new Star Princess, is set to be introduced by the company later this year in the Mediterranean.