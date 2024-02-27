New Sun Princess Arrives in Civitavecchia Ahead of Maiden Cruise

Delivered to Princess Cruises earlier this month, the new Sun Princess is getting ready to depart on its maiden cruise on Feb. 28, 2024.

After leaving its building dock on Friday, the 175,500-ton vessel arrived in Civitavecchia this Monday. The port – which is located near Italy’s capital city Rome – will serve as homeport for the ship’s first sailing.

Cruising one-way to Barcelona, Sun Princess’ maiden voyage sails around the Mediterranean and features visits to Greece, Spain and Turkey, as well as additional destinations in Italy.

After leaving Civitavecchia, the ten-night itinerary sails to Naples before heading to Piraeus, Kusadasi, and Santorini.

On its way to Barcelona, the Sun Princess is also scheduled to make a visit to Palma de Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, and Messina, in Sicily.

Continuing its maiden season, the newbuild offers a variety of seven- to 12-night itineraries in the Mediterranean through mid-September.

Before crossing the Atlantic for the first time, the 4,300-guest also makes a short stint in Northern Europe with a nine-night cruise to Southampton, in the United Kingdom.

The Sun Princess then offers a 16-night cruise to Fort Lauderdale ahead of its maiden winter season in the Caribbean.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, the vessel is the first in a new series of LNG-powered cruise ships.

Now the largest ship in Princess Cruises’ fleet, the Sun Princess offers several new features, including the first geodesic dome onboard a cruise ship, and a selection of new dining venues.

Set to be followed by the new Star Princess in 2025, the vessel was initially scheduled to enter service on Feb. 8, 2024.

Two sailings, however, had to be cancelled due to ongoing technical work being carried out onboard. In two separate announcements, Princess said more time was needed to ensure an outstanding vacation is delivered.