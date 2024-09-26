Star Princess Launched at Fincantieri

The new Star Princess was launched at Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, and Cristiano Bazzara, director of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone.

Godmothers of the ceremony were Chiara del Vecchio, third engineer on the Sun Princess, and Francesca Maraventano, executive assistant at the Monfalcone shipyard.

The Star Princess will be second-largest ship ever built in Italy and the second LNG-powered cruise ship Fincantieri is building for Princess.

Additionally, it is the second dual-fuel ship, primarily powered by LNG, to join the Princess fleet.

The ship will be delivered in fall 2025.