San Juan Celebrates Maiden Call of MSC World America

The Puerto Rico government celebrated the maiden call of the MSC World America at the Port of San Juan with a plaque exchange ceremony.

The event was held onboard the MSC Cruises vessel during its first visit to the country, which took place on April 15, 2025.

According to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, local authorities were joined by MSC executives and ship officials for the ceremony held in World America’s Loft Comedy Club.

Attendees included the ship’s Cruise Director, Eversen Bevelle “Reverend Dr. E,” as well as the vessel’s Captain, Dino Sagani.

Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Norberto J. Negrón Díaz and San Juan Cruise Port General Manager Clarivette Díaz were also present, in addition to Puerto Rico Tourism Company Subdirector Jorge Pérez and Pérez & CIA Country Manager Janice Alonso.

The MSC World America is set to make six visits to Puerto Rico during the present fiscal year, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company said.

According to the government agency, the calls are expected to bring an economic impact of roughly $2.8 million.

After being built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, the MSC World America entered service earlier this month.

As the second ship in MSC Cruises’ World-class series, the 205,700-ton vessel was christened in Miami before embarking on its inaugural voyage on April 12, 2025.

Drew Barrymore served as godmother of the 5,400-guest vessel during a special ceremony that also included a drone and fireworks display.

In addition to San Juan, the seven-night maiden cruise included visits to Puerto Plata and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The MSC World America is now offering a series of seven-night cruises departing from the company’s new cruise terminal in PortMiami.

Itineraries sail to both the Western and Eastern Caribbean, as well as to MSC’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay.