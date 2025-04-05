MSC Opens New Cruise Terminal in Miami

MSC Cruises has officially opened its new massive cruise terminal in PortMiami during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

The event was attended by key executives of the company and partners, in addition to local and national authorities from the United States and Italy.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, took the stage during the ceremony to highlight the new facility and thank all partners involved in the project.

Also present were Rick Sasso, MSC Cruises’ chairman in the United States; Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and managing director of Fincantieri Group; Mariangela Zappia, Italian ambassador to the United States; On. Edoardo Rixi, Italian deputy minister of infrastructure and transport; J. Alex Kelly, Florida secretary of commerce; Heidi Webb, port director; and Daniella Levine Cara, mayor of Miami-Dade county.

According to the company, the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal is the most technologically advanced and sets a global benchmark for cruise infrastructure.

The new facility is also the first in the industry to implement a complete biometric journey with digital identity verification, MSC said, to provide a seamless embarkation experience.

Designed by global design firm Arquitectonica and built by Fincantieri Infrastructure, the MSC Miami Cruise Terminal is able to process up to 36,000 passengers daily.

Three ships can dock simultaneously, with the facility occupying 492,678 square feet of area.

In his speech, Vago highlighted various aspects of the project, including its facade artwork and a new automatic baggage handling process designed in partnership with Leonardo.

“It’s a fully automated system that will load 27,000 pieces of luggage each day,” he said, noting the designers did a fantastic job with the project.

Vago also said that the new terminal focuses on passenger experience and sustainability.

“Our new terminal not only combines innovative design and technology but is also designed with energy efficiency and environment in mind,” he explained.

Among the green features of the facility is its shore power capability and a LEED Gold Certification.

The new terminal was developed to provide an experience where “every step is carefully streamlined for a stress-free embarkation,” the company added.

The facility will serve both MSC Cruises’ and Explora Journeys’ ships sailing from PortMiami, including MSC Cruises’ new flagship, the MSC World America.

Currently sailing to Florida after being delivered, the LNG-powered vessel will be named during a ceremony at the terminal on April 9, 2025.

The terminal also offers a six-level garage with over 2,400 parking spaces, which can be reserved in advance via the MSC for Me app or the MSC Cruises website.

There is a covered drop-off zone for buses, taxis and ride shares. All forms of arrival share a covered path straight to the terminal’s main entrance.

Guests who have opted into the biometric journey can simply scan their passport and look at the camera of one of the terminal’s 18 biometric face pods for validation.

The terminal uses 22 biometric E-gates to finalize the embarkation process before guests enter the gangway.

According to MSC, embarking will now be performed on the terminal side rather than on the vessel, allowing guests to start their holiday immediately.

Other highlights of the facility include a design that favors natural light and spacious waiting areas facing Biscayne Bay.

Guests of the MSC Yacht Club, the cruise line’s luxury “ship-within-a-ship” concept, also have exclusive access to a private lounge to enjoy drinks and snacks.

Guests will discover seven curated works of art commissioned through the Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places program.

The most striking piece is a first-of-its-kind 10,816-square-foot digitally projected installation that adorns the exterior of the terminal, using real-time NOAA oceanic data to create an ever-evolving display of tides, currents and weather patterns.

Additional exclusive artworks enhance the MSC Yacht Club private lounge.