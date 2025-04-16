MSC World America Sailing Inaugural Cruise to Caribbean

The new MSC World America recently set sail on its maiden cruise to the Caribbean, after arriving in PortMiami earlier this month,

Departing from MSC’s new cruise terminal, the LNG-powered ship welcomed its first paying guests on April 12, 2025.

For its inaugural cruise, the 5,400-guest ship is offering a seven-night itinerary to the Eastern Caribbean that features destinations in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

The cruise is highlighted by a visit to the company’s private island destination, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Now sailing from PortMiami on a year-round basis, the MSC World America is set to offer cruises to both the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

In addition to San Juan and Puerto Plata, itineraries feature visits to Roatán in Honduras, as well as Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico. All cruises also include a stop in Ocean Cay.

Before embarking on its maiden voyage, the MSC World America was christened at a special ceremony as part of a pre-inaugural cruise.

With actress Drew Barrymore serving as godmother, the three-night celebratory sailing featured an overnight call in Ocean Cay and sailed from Miami on April 9, 2025.

Delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in late March, the MSC World America is the second ship in MSC Cruises’ World series.

As a sister to the 2022-built MSC World Europa, the 205,800-ton vessel introduced new features, including spaces designed for the U.S. market.

Among the new venues is The Harbour, an outdoor family venue with the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride, a ropes course, a water park, a playground, relaxation areas and complimentary grab-and-go dining.

The MSC World America also debuted a new adults-only comedy club, as well as a sports bar and the only Eataly restaurant at sea.

Two additional World-class ships are set to enter service for MSC Cruises in the near future, the MSC World Asia in 2026 and the MSC World Atlantic in 2027.