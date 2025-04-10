MSC Names World America in Miami

MSC Cruises officially named the MSC World America as its new flagship at the line’s new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal on Wednesday evening.

The ship’s Godmother – actress Drew Barrymore – cut the ribbon that broke a celebratory bottle on the liquefied natural gas-powered vessel’s bow in a maritime tradition to wish the vessel good fortune.

Drew Barrymore was joined onboard by actor Orlando Bloom, who co-starred with her in MSC Cruises’ ‘Lets Holiday’ TV commercial that debuted during the Super Bowl earlier this year, and the naming ceremony concluded on Wednesday 9 April with a drone and fireworks display against the Miami skyline..

Drew Barrymore said, “It was such an honour to be MSC World America’s Godmother, and I couldn’t wait to cut that ribbon and wish the ship smooth seas and good fortune for years to come. I’ve had a lifelong passion for travel, which has always fuelled my soul and left me with the most awesome memories. Millions of people will create their own memories aboard this beautiful ship as time goes by, and I know they’ll have a blast experiencing everything MSC World America has to offer.”

After the naming ceremony, guests set sail on a two-night celebratory journey to the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC Foundation is to host a ribbon cutting ceremony on the island to inaugurate its new Marine Conservation Centre.

The facility will serve as a hub for scientists and students involved in the Foundation’s Super Coral Reefs Program, as well as a place where guests can learn more about the program’s mission to restore coral reefs that have been impacted by climate change.

Photo: MSC World America Naming Ceremony, Everson Bevelle, Cruise Director, Godmother, Drew Barrymore and Master of the Vessel, Captain Dino Sagani. Credit: Anthony Devlin, Getty Images for MSC Cruises