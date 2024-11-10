Scenic Eclipse Leaves Shipyard Following Successful Drydock

The Scenic Eclipse has successfully completed its emergency drydock in Galveston, Scenic announced in an update.

According to the company, the ship is now on its way to Argentina to resume revenue service ahead of a winter season in Antarctica.

After facing propulsion issues in September, the Scenic Eclipse had its Azipod replaced at the Gulf Copper shipyard in Texas.

The replacement piece was delivered to Texas via a specially chartered Antonov 124 aircraft, one of the world’s largest cargo planes.

Work was completed ahead of schedule, Scenic said, with the 228-guest ship undergoing sea trials before sailing to Argentina.

The Scenic Eclipse is now scheduled to welcome guests back for an expedition cruise to Antarctica on Nov. 27, 2024.

Sailing from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, the 21-night cruise will visit destinations in the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula.

“On behalf of the Scenic Group management team and the crew of the Scenic Eclipse, we sincerely thank our valued guests and travel partners for their ongoing support,” Scenic said.

In October, the company cancelled three cruises to accommodate the repairs on the ship, which was sailing at a reduced speed.

At the time, Scenic said that while the ship was still sailing safely, it was necessary to secure a dry dock to carry out maintenance work onboard.

The affected sailings were scheduled to cruise to the Caribbean and South America between Oct. 24, 2024, and Nov. 27, 2024.

The ship is set to offer additional sailings in Antarctica before repositioning to Europe in March. A few weeks later, the Eclipse kicks off a summer program in the Arctic.

Described as the world’s first discovery yacht, the Scenic Eclipse was built by the Uljanik Shipyard in Croatia and entered service in 2019.