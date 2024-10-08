Scenic Eclipse to Enter Drydock; Cruises Cancelled

Scenic Cruises is reportedly cancelling cruises onboard the Scenic Eclipse to make room for an unscheduled drydock.

The 2019-built vessel experienced a propulsion issue that will require repairs in a shipyard, according to a report on Luxury Australian Travel Trade E-News (Latte).

“Since this date, the Scenic Eclipse has been operating safely at a reduced propulsion capacity and continues to navigate at lower speeds,” Scenic told the website.

The issue, which started on September 12, is affecting one of the ship’s ABB Azipod propulsion units, the company added.

“Our technical team is working closely with ABB Group’s engineers and has prioritized securing a dry dock to carry out the maintenance from late October to early November 2024. This important work will require the cancellation of three upcoming voyages,” Scenic added, noting that the ship is expected to return to full operations ahead of its upcoming season in Antarctica.

The Scenic Eclipse was scheduled to offer cruises to the Caribbean and South America during the timeframe of the cancellations.

Three sailings were impacted, including a 12-night cruise that was scheduled to sail from Nassau to Barbados on October 24, 2024.

An 11-night cruise that would sail from Barbados to Rio de Janeiro on November 5, 2024, was also canceled, as well as an 11-night voyage that was scheduled to cruise from Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires on November 16, 2024.

“We understand this will inconvenience our valued guests on these voyages and share their disappointment,” Scenic said.

According to the company, its reservations and sales teams are working with travel advisors and impacted guests to discuss alternative arrangements.

The Scenic Eclipse is now scheduled to resume service on November 27, 2024, kicking off its deployment in Antarctica.

Sailing from Ushuaia, the 228-guest ship is set to offer a series of exploration cruises to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and other destinations in the region.