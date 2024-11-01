Scenic Eclipse in Drydock for Azipod Replacement

According to an update shared by Scenic Cruises, the Scenic Eclipse is currently in drydock in Galveston, Texas, for the installation of a new Azipod.

The new propulsion unit will replace one that is currently inoperable, the company explained in a social media post.

Scenic added that it’s working closely with its partner ABB Group to get the work completed in time for the vessel’s next cruise.

The replacement Azipod will be delivered to Texas via a specially chartered Antonov 124 aircraft, one of the world’s largest cargo planes, the company said.

Captain James Griffiths, Scenic Group’s general manager of ocean operations; Jason Flesher, director of discovery operations; and Darko Caput, director of marine & technical operations,, are on-site to ensure all work is completed and that the Scenic Eclipse is certified for full operations.

The 2019-built vessel is scheduled to resume guest service on Nov. 27, 2024, kicking off a winter schedule of expeditions to Antarctica and South America.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests on board to create memories to last a lifetime in the white continent,” Scenic said.

In September, the company canceled three cruises onboard the Scenic Eclipse due to an issue with one of the vessel’s ABB Azipod propulsion units.

At the time, Scenic said that the problem was affecting the propulsion capacity of the 228-guest vessel, forcing it to navigate at lower speeds.

While the ship was still sailing safely, it was necessary to secure a dry dock to carry out important maintenance work onboard, the company added.

The affected cruises were scheduled to sail to the Caribbean and South America between Oct. 24, 2024, and Nov. 27, 2024.

Built by the Uljanik Shipyard in Croatia, the Scenic Eclipse originally entered service for Scenic Cruises in mid-2019.

The 16,500-ton vessel was later followed by a sister ship, the Scenic Eclipse II, which debuted in April 2023.