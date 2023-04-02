Scenic Eclipse II Departs on Inaugural Sailing from Lisbon

Scenic announced that its new the Scenic Eclipse II has started its inaugural voyage from Lisbon, Portugal marking the beginning of its Mediterranean season, according to a statement.

Scenic Eclipse II departed from Lisbon on Thursday, April 13. Scenic’s Founder and Chairman Glen Moroney, his wife Karen Moroney, as well as special guests and VIPs, joined the inaugural 11-day Incredible Iberian Discovery cruise to Barcelona, Spain.

After an overnight stay in Seville, the Scenic Eclipse II will head to Puerto Banús followed by a visit to the city of Málaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol and then Cartagena. The ship will also call in Formentera, Soller de Mallorca and Ciutadella de Menorca before reaching Barcelona.

The ship will sail the Mediterranean for two months before moving to the Arctic offering a series of expeditions.