Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas Completes 25 Years

After being delivered to Royal Caribbean International on Oct. 29, 1999, the Voyager of the Seas has completed 25 years in service.

Built by Kvaerner Masa-Yards in Finland, the 142,000-ton vessel was the first in a series of ships originally known as the Eagle Class.

Then the world’s largest cruise ship, the Voyager of the Seas spent its inaugural season in the Caribbean, offering week-long cruises from Miami.

To accommodate the 3,115-guest vessel, a new 250,000-square-foot cruise terminal was built by Royal Caribbean at the South Florida port.

After crossing the Atlantic Ocean with no guests onboard, the Voyager arrived homeporting Miami on Nov. 11, 1999.

Following a series of pre-inaugural activities, the ship was christened by godmother Katarina Witt, a two-time Olympic gold medal skater.

The ceremony was designed to highlight one of the various new features introduced by the vessel: the first permanent ice-skating rink at sea.

The Voyager of the Seas then departed on its maiden voyage on Nov. 21, 1999, offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

Sailing to Jamaica, Mexico and Haiti, the itinerary featured visits to Ocho Rios and Cozumel, as well as Royal Caribbean’s private destination in Hispaniola, Labadee.

The vessel continued to sail from Miami until 2004, when it repositioned to Cape Liberty for a summer deployment sailing out of the New York City region.

In 2006, the Voyager of the Seas kicked off a series of summer programs in the Western Mediterranean before debuting in Galveston in late 2007 and in New Orleans in late 2011.

A few months later, the ship repositioned to China, becoming the largest ship to sail in Asia on a year-round basis.

Having spent considerable time in Asia, the ship underwent a major refurbishment in 2019, the vessel returned to the Western Hemisphere in 2022.

After completing another summer program in the Mediterranean, the Voyager is scheduled to return to Florida in November for a winter season sailing to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In 2025, the ship offers additional sailings in Europe and the Caribbean, as well as Australia,where it is set to spend the 2025-26 winter season.

In a first in its 25-year sailing career, the Voyager of the Seas is scheduled to debut in Alaska for the 2026 summer.