Four Royal Caribbean Ships to Alaska in 2026

Royal Caribbean International is deploying four ships to Alaska for the summer of 2026, including the Voyager of the Seas.

Sailing in the destination for the first time, the ship will be joined by the Ovation of the Seas, the Anthem of the Seas and the Serenade of the Seas.

With cruises now available for booking on the company’s website, the season will include departures from Seattle and Seward, as well as Vancouver.

Repositioning from Australia, the Anthem of the Seas will spend its second season in the region sailing roundtrip from Seattle starting on May 11, 2026.

The Quantum-class vessel is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to Sitka and Skagway, in addition to Victoria. Some of the itineraries also include scenic cruising at the Endicott Arm Fjord, while others feature a visit to Juneau.

Debuting in Alaska, the Voyager of the Seas is scheduled to offer seven-night cruises departing from Seattle.

The itineraries feature visits to various destinations in the region, including Juneau, Sitka, Skagway and Icy Strait Point.

For the first time, the Ovation of the Seas will offer open-jaw cruises that sail between Seattle and Vancouver.

During its summer deployment in the region, the Quantum-class vessel visits Juneau, Sitka, Skagway and the Hubbard Glacier.

The Serenade of the Seas completes Royal Caribbean’s deployment in the region with a series of cruises departing from Vancouver.

Sailing roundtrip from the Canada Place Cruise Terminal, the itineraries feature visits to Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Sitka, the Tracy Arm Fjord and more.

Along with its Alaska season, Royal Caribbean International also revealed “one-off wander” cruises for 2026.

The lineup includes a series of eight- to 15-night repositioning cruises onboard the Anthem of the Seas and the Ovation of the Seas, as well as short cruises to the West Coast onboard the Serenade of the Seas and an eight-night South Pacific cruise onboard the Voyager of the Seas.