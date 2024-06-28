Royal Caribbean to Deploy Two Ships in Australia in 2025-26

Two Royal Caribbean International ships are set to spend the 2025-26 winter season in Australia and the South Pacific.

Sailing in the region for the first time, the Anthem of the Seas is set to offer various itineraries from Sydney.

The Quantum-class ship will be joined by the Voyager of the Seas, which returns to Australia after a hiatus for cruises departing from Brisbane.

Together, the vessels will offer a total of 44 cruises in the region, including two- to 18-night itineraries to the South Pacific, New Zealand, and Australia, sailing between November 2025 and April 2026.

Following a repositioning cruise from Hawaii, the Anthem of the Seas will offer 24 departures from Sydney.

The program of the 4,100-guest ship features short coastal cruises, in addition to five-night cruises to Tasmania and nine- to 18-night itineraries to the South Pacific islands and New Zealand.

Ports of call being visited include Noumea, Dunedin, Bay of Islands, Port Vila, Mystery Island, Airlie Beach and Hobart.

Debuting in Brisbane, the Voyager of the Seas offers a total of 20 cruises to destinations in Australia and the South Pacific.

Itineraries include seven- to nine-night cruises to Noumea, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu, as well as four, six, and seven-night cruises to Airlie Beach and Cairns on Australia’s Queensland coast.

The Voyager’s program is highlighted by the introduction of a new destination to Royal Caribbean’s lineup in the region: Luganville in Vanuatu.

Before starting its 2025-26 season in Australia, the 1999-built ship also offers a repositioning cruise from Singapore.

The 12-night cruise sails to Brisbane and features visits to destinations in Indonesia and Australia such as Bali, Darwin and Yorkeys Knob.

For the 2024-25 season, Royal Caribbean International is also deploying two ships in Australia, including the Quantum of the Seas sailing from Brisbane and the Ovation of the Seas sailing from Sydney.