Regal Princess to Resume Service on Nov. 10

Out of service to undergo unforeseen technical work since late October, the Regal Princess is expected to welcome guests back on Nov. 10, 2024.

According to an update shared by Princess Cruises, the repairs onboard will be completed before the ship’s next cruise.

“As you may know, two recent voyages on Regal Princess were cancelled after our teams identified a technical issue that required extended time to repair,” the company explained in a statement to booked guests.

“Our team is making steady progress on these essential repairs, and we’re focused on preparing the ship for your upcoming voyage. At this time, we look forward to welcoming you aboard on November 10 as planned,” Princess continued.

The company also stated that guests will be advised immediately if there are any changes to current plans.

“But rest assured that we are doing everything possible to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for you,” Princess added.

Sailing from Galveston, the Regal Princess is scheduled to offer a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean on Nov. 10, 2024.

Visiting Mexico and Honduras, the itinerary features stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, as well as in Roatán Island.

After completing a trans-Atlantic crossing from Europe, the Regal Princess has been out of service since late October.

Citing unforeseen technical work needed, Princess Cruises initially cancelled the vessel’s Oct. 27, 2024, departure.

The company later announced that the Nov. 3, 2024, cruise was also not going ahead due to essential technical repairs.

“We know how much effort and anticipation go into planning a vacation, and we are truly sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this change causes,” Princess said at the time of the cancellation.

Affected passengers received full refunds, as well as a 25 percent future cruise credit (FCC) to be used for new bookings.

Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the Regal Princess entered service in 2014 as part of Princess’ Royal Class series.