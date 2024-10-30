Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Princess Cancels Second Sailing Onboard Regal Princess

Regal Princess

Princess Cruises is cancelling a second cruise onboard the Regal Princess due to technical repairs onboard the 2014-built vessel.

After recently cancelling the ship’s Oct. 27, 2024, sailing, the company announced today that the Nov. 3, 2024, departure is not going ahead either.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we have been unable to complete essential technical repairs, and we regret to inform you that this sailing must be cancelled,” Princess said.

After repositioning from Northern Europe earlier this month, the Regal Princess was scheduled to offer a cruise to the Western Caribbean.

Departing from Galveston, the seven-night cruise featured visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, as well as Roatán in Honduras.

“We know how much effort and anticipation go into planning a vacation, and we are truly sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this change causes. Your time is valuable, and we understand how frustrating it is to have your plans disrupted,” the company continued.

Affected guests will receive a full refund of all money paid to Princess and, as a gesture of goodwill, a 25 percent future cruise credit (FCC).

According to the company, the FCC can be used for new bookings made by May 31, 2025, and sailing by May 31, 2026.

Guests who used Princess’ EZair program will see their flights automatically cancelled before receiving a full refund.

Passengers who made independent travel arrangements are encouraged to contact their airline provider or travel advisor directly for assistance.

“Because we understand this change may result in unexpected expenses for guests with independent flights, Princess will reimburse guests’ air change fees up to $200 per person,” Princess added.

Citing unforeseen technical work needed for the ship, Princess cancelled Regal’s Oct. 27, 2024, cruise with a two-day notice.

 

