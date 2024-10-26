Princess Cancels Upcoming Cruise Onboard Regal Princess

Princess Cruises cancelled the upcoming cruise of the Regal Princess, which was set to depart from Galveston on Oct. 27, 2024.

“We deeply regret to inform you that due to unforeseen technical work needed for the Regal Princess, we must cancel your upcoming cruise,” the company said in a statement sent to booked guests.

After repositioning from Europe earlier this month, the 2014-built vessel was scheduled to offer a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

Sailing roundtrip from Texas, the itinerary included visits to Cozumel in Mexico, Belize City in Belize and Roatán in Honduras.

According to Princess, all guests will receive a full refund of all money paid for the cruise, as well as a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) of 25 percent of the cruise fare paid.

The FCC may be used for bookings made by May 31, 2025, and sailing by May 31, 2026, the company explained.

Passengers who booked their voyages with Princess EZair will have their flights canceled and fees returned, Princess continued.

Guests with independent air are asked to call their airlines directly for their travel arrangements. Princess will cover air change fees up to $200.

“We appreciate your understanding and regret any disappointment this may cause,” the company stated.

After completing a summer deployment in Europe and the United Kingdom, the Regal Princess kicked off a repositioning cruise to North America earlier this month.

As part of its 21-night transatlantic crossing, the 3,600-guest vessel made visits to destinations in Western Europe and the Caribbean, including Le Havre in France, Funchal in Portugal’s Madeira Island, and St. John’s in Antigua.

The Regal Princess is now scheduled to offer a series of seven- to 11-night cruises to the Western Caribbean departing from Galveston that extend through early April 2025.