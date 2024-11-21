Norwegian Cancels Nearly 40 Cruises Onboard Three Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling a total of 38 cruises onboard three of its ships, according to a statement sent to travel advisors.

Sailing onboard the Norwegian Jewel, the Norwegian Star and the Norwegian Dawn, the cruises were scheduled to take place between November 2025 and April 2026.

Cancelled cruises onboard the Norwegian Jewel include all the itineraries that were set to depart between Nov. 23, 2025, and April 5, 2026.

The ship was scheduled to offer a series of 16 five- to 14-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Tampa.

For the Norwegian Star, cancellations include the ship’s full season in South America and Antarctica, which featured 11 cruises between Nov. 20, 2025, and April 14, 2026.

Sailings onboard the Norwegian Dawn include all cruises previously scheduled to depart between Nov. 2, 2025, and April 12, 2026.

Sailing around Africa and then Asia, the ship was poised to offer 11 cruises during the timeframe, visiting ports in the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and more.

Replacement sailings have yet to be revealed.

According to Norwegian, guests are set to soon receive notification letters outlining the details of the deployment changes.

Affected passengers will receive a full monetary refund to the original form of payment provided at the time of reservation, the company added.

While commissions will be protected for all bookings paid in full, Norwegian will also offer guests a ten percent discount in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC).

Norwegian also cancelled sailings onboard the Norwegian Sun and the Norwegian Getaway.

Citing fleet redeployment, the company cancelled a 14-night cruise to the South Pacific onboard the Sun, which was scheduled to depart on Aug. 7, 2025.

Norwegian also cancelled the Aug. 17 and Aug. 21, 2026, cruises onboard the Norwegian Getaway due to a ship charter.