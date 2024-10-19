Norwegian Getaway Cruises Cancelled for Ship Charter

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling two sailings onboard the Norwegian Getaway that were scheduled for Aug. 17 and Aug. 21, 2026.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailings will no longer go ahead due to a full ship charter.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this may cause,” the company said, noting that passengers will be fully reimbursed for the fare paid for the canceled cruises.

The refunds will be automatically returned to the original form of payment provided by guests at the time of the reservation, Norwegian said.

For bookings paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit (FCC), 100 percent of the amount will be automatically reapplied to the passengers’ Latitudes account.

“As a genuine acknowledgment of the inconvenience caused, we will be extending a ten percent discount in the form of an FCC to be used towards any of our published sailings through December 31, 2026,” the company added.

Sailing from Miami, the Norwegian Getaway was scheduled to offer short cruises to the Bahamas on both dates.

The Aug. 17, 2026, cruise was scheduled to sail for four nights and featured visits to Nassau and Norwegian’s private island destination, Great Stirrup Cay, as well as a day at sea.

On Aug. 21, 2026, the 2014-built ship was set to offer a three-night cruise to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay.

“As a company, we are committed to providing exceptional vacation experiences, both onboard our ships and at the many destinations we cruise to worldwide. While we share your disappointment, we look forward to rebooking your dream cruise and welcoming you onboard soon,” Norwegian added.

The statement also features four alternative dates of travel with similar itineraries as suggestions for guests considering rebooking.

From March to August 2026, the Norwegian Getaway is scheduled to offer a series of nearly 40 three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas from PortMiami.