Norwegian Cancels Cruise in the South Pacific

Norwegian Cruise Line is making adjustments to the 2025 schedule of the Norwegian Sun, the company revealed in a statement sent to guests who booked a cruise onboard the vessel.

According to the letter, the vessel is no longer set to offer a 14-night itinerary to the South Pacific on Aug. 7, 2025, due to what it said was fleet redeployment.

“At Norwegian Cruise Line, we strive to create extraordinary vacation experiences that delight our guests. Occasionally, scheduled itineraries may need to be cancelled, allowing us the opportunity to introduce enhanced itineraries that accommodate strong guest demand and provide a more immersive experience,” Norwegian explained.

Sailing from Lautoka, Fiji, the Norwegian Sun was scheduled to offer a two-week cruise to the South Pacific and Australia.

After visits to additional destinations in Fiji, as well as Vanuatu, New Caledonia and Australia, the itinerary was set to end in Cairns.

“While unfortunately cancellations may arise, please rest assured that we are always working hard to provide you with a smooth and enjoyable journey,” the company added.

According to the statement, affected guests will receive a full refund to the original form of payment provided at the time of reservation.

Reservations paid with a previously issued Future Cruise Credit (FCC) will see 100 percent of the FCC being automatically reapplied to guests’ Latitudes account.

“As a genuine acknowledgment of the inconvenience caused, we are offering a ten percent discount in the form of an FCC to be used towards any of our published sailings through Dec. 31, 2025,” Norwegian added.

As a suggestion for rebooking, the company also listed a series of similar itineraries in the South Pacific that sail on alternate dates.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this cancellation may cause,” the company said.

Sailing in the Pacific Ocean on a year-round basis, the Norwegian Sun is scheduled to offer a series of itineraries to Australia, Asia and Alaska in 2025.