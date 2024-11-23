Norwegian Cancels Most of Jade’s 25-26 Season, Redeploys Ship

After cancelling 38 cruises onboard three ships, Norwegian Cruise Line also informed guests booked on the Norwegian Jade that a number sailings onboard the vessel will no longer go ahead.

In a statement, the company said that all sailings scheduled to depart between Oct. 18, 2025, and Feb. 16, 2026, are now cancelled.

The 2,400-guest ship was set to offer six- to 14-night cruises to the Panama Canal and the Caribbean during the timeframe.

Norwegian said that the cancellations are a result of a fleet redeployment, which will see the Norwegian Jade offering cruises from Southern California.

“The Norwegian Jade will be redeployed and will soon be offering seven-day round trip sailings from San Diego to the Mexican Riviera where guests can explore a blend of stunning coastal landscapes, rich cultural experiences, and unforgettable culinary delights,” the company said.

According to the statement, the ship’s new schedule on the West Coast will be available for booking soon.

A full monetary refund of the fare paid for the canceled cruise will be automatically returned to the original form of payment provided at the time of reservation, Norwegian added.

Reservations paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit (FCC) will see the credit returned to the guest.

Affected passengers will also receive a ten percent discount in the form of an FCC. The credit can be used towards any of Norwegian’s published sailings through December 31, 2026.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this cancelation may cause,” Norwegian said.

Earlier this week, Norwegian Cruise Line also cancelled the winter schedule of the Norwegian Dawn, the Norwegian Star and the Norwegian Jewel.

While the Norwegian Dawn was scheduled to offer itineraries in Africa and the Indian Ocean, the Norwegian Star was set for a season in South America and Antarctica and the Norwegian Jewel was poised to offer itineraries to the Caribbean departing from Tampa.