Norwegian Dawn to Swap Africa for Western Caribbean in 2025-26

After having its season in Africa and the Indian Ocean cancelled, the Norwegian Dawn will sail in the Western Caribbean and the Atlantic during the 2025-26 season.

In a statement sent to guests, Norwegian Cruise Line said that the ship’s new schedule will open for bookings on Nov. 29, 2024.

The company did not reveal a homeport for the operation but explained that the new itineraries will offer the “perfect blend of exotic island adventures and rich cultural experiences.”

The Norwegian Dawn will also offer trans-Atlantic crossings before and after its winter program in the Western Caribbean, Norwegian revealed.

“At Norwegian Cruise Line, we strive to create extraordinary experiences that delight our guests,” the company said in its statement.

“Occasionally, scheduled itineraries may need to be cancelled, allowing us the opportunity to introduce enhanced voyages that accommodate strong guest demand and provide a more immersive experience,” Norwegian added.

As previously published by Cruise Industry News, the company cancelled nearly 40 cruises onboard three vessels earlier this week.

In addition to cancelling Norwegian Dawn’s schedule in Africa, Norwegian also cancelled the full 2025-26 winter seasons onboard the Norwegian Jewel and the Norwegian Star.

“While unfortunately cancelations may arise, please rest assured that we are always working hard to provide you with world-class cruise vacations to bucket-list destinations,” Norwegian said.

Passengers affected by the cancellations will receive a full monetary refund to the original form of payment provided at the time of reservation, the company added.

While commissions will be protected for all bookings paid in full, Norwegian is also offering guests a ten percent discount in the form of a Future Cruise Credit (FCC).

According to Norwegian, the discount is a “genuine acknowledgment” of the inconvenience caused by the cancellations.

“As a company, we are committed to providing exceptional vacation experiences, both onboard our ships and at the many destinations we cruise to worldwide. While we share your disappointment, we look forward to the opportunity to rebook your dream cruise vacation,” the company added.